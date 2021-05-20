Dikgang Moseneke to lead panel to assess if October elections can be free and fair

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has appointed former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead a review process to determine whether it will be possible to hold free and fair elections, currently scheduled for October 27.

The IEC resolved to appoint Moseneke as chairperson of a review panel after concerns that this year's municipal elections may be negatively hampered due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that limit full interaction between political parties and their supporters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the October election date amid calls from some parties, including the EFF, and other political formations, for the polls to be postponed. Those calling for the postponements argued that lockdown regulations did not allow for effective campaigning.

Ramaphosa adamantly announced last month that the elections would be held on October 27.