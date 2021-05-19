Zuma expected to file papers to support application for Downer’s recusal

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will on Wednesday learn the reasons behind former president Jacob Zuma’s objection to advocate Billy Downer prosecuting him when he files his affidavit in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

A member of Zuma’s legal team told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the papers were with the former president’s attorneys. It is not known at what time the affidavit will be filed.

Zuma will have to prove to the court that lead prosecutor Downer, who has spent close to 15 years to bring him to book, is not entitled to prosecute him.

The matter will be discussed after Zuma’s plea of not guilty is recorded in court on May 26.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said outside court after Zuma’s appearance on Monday that the state still had to hear on what basis he is objecting to Downer.

“Billy Downer is a member of the NPA. He has been dealing with them for two decades. He is the one in Durban who prosecuted Schabir Shaik on the same issues, so we have to wait to see what their objection is,” he said.