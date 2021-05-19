Ramaphosa brushes off ANC woes as he woos the French at Paris summit

Ramaphosa responded: “I think, you know, he would want to say that. But it isn’t [a witch-hunt]. He knows very well that our justice system is a fair justice system and our democracy is a robust democracy that enables all of these things to happen.

“There will be a fair trial, there will be a fair process but not only former president Zuma will have to go through [it] but anyone who is found to be needing to go through a process like this.”

Ramaphosa was asked about Zuma’s refusal to appear before the Zondo commission, despite a Constitutional Court ruling compelling him to do so.

“The commission has asked him to appear and he has given his reasons why he won’t go, and the party he belongs to has pledged its support to the commission ... The matter is now before the court and I prefer to leave all that view and judgment before the court.”

He confirmed that he would be appearing again at the commission, this time to answer questions pertaining to his role as president of the country.

On the summit, Ramaphosa said declarations that were made must happen with great speed.

On the vaccines, he reiterated the call for African countries to able to to manufacture their own vaccines to increase capacity.

He also weighed in on the conflict between the Israel and Palestine, saying the situation was worrying.

“We as South Africans are most concerned because the images that we have been seeing of people being prevented to move around, of their homes being destroyed, of people being driven out of their homes before they are bombed, of the Israeli soldiers manhandling people, brings back very terrible memories of our very own history under apartheid when people were forcibly moved from their homes which they had occupied for generations, when their homes were destroyed.”

He said SA would be willing to assist in negotiating peace.