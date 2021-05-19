South Africa

Over 100 Mamelodi pupils rushed to health facilities over 'food poisoning'

By Dimakatso Modipa - 19 May 2021 - 16:31

More than 100 pupils from Vlakfontein Secondary School in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, were rushed to several health facilities on Wednesday morning following a suspected case of food poisoning.

It is believed that pupils started to complain about the stomach cramps in the morning following the feeding scheme food they ate the previous day at school...

