eThekwini municipality distances itself from fake tender e-mail

The eThekwini municipality has distanced itself from a fake tender purporting to be from the Durban Cleansing and Solid Waste (DSW) Unit that is being circulated via e-mail.

In a statement on Wednesday the municipality warned residents “not to fall victim to a hoax e-mail being circulated”.

It said that “tender advertisements with the contract numbers WS7373, WS7374, WS7375, WS7376 and WS7377 were all fake, and that it wished to distance itself from the hoax e-mail.

“Municipal contracts are not for sale and city representatives are not permitted to solicit any payment from potential tenderers.”

Residents with information regarding the matter are urged to report it to the authorities.

TimesLIVE