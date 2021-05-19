Durban man given 30-year jail term for murder of his two cousins

A Durban man has been sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering his two cousins.

Given Mkhize, 32, appeared before the Durban Regional Court where he faced two counts of murder.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said in July last year 26-year-old Mthobisi Dlamini and his cousin Sthembiso Dlamini, 35, were at Simplace informal settlement in Effingham, north of the city, when an argument ensued with Mkhize.

“Engulfed with anger, Mkhize went to his home and returned to the two cousins with a knife in hand. He stabbed both men on the upper body, and fled the area and went into hiding.

“Charges of murder were opened at Greenwood Park SAPS for investigation.

“A thorough search for the suspect led the detectives three days later to the Bulwer area, more than 120km from Effingham, where Mkhize was hiding at a relative’s home.

“Mkhize was arrested and detained at Greenwood Park police station. A watertight docket was presented at court for successful prosecution.

“The court found the accused guilty of two counts of murder and sentenced him to 15 years' imprisonment for each count,” said Gwala.

TimesLIVE