South Africa

Durban man given 30-year jail term for murder of his two cousins

By Mluleki Mdletshe - 19 May 2021 - 14:10
A Durban man has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the murder of his two relatives.
A Durban man has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the murder of his two relatives.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A Durban man has been sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering his two cousins.

Given Mkhize, 32, appeared before the Durban Regional Court where he faced two counts of murder.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said in July last year 26-year-old Mthobisi Dlamini and his cousin Sthembiso Dlamini, 35, were at Simplace informal settlement in Effingham, north of the city, when an argument ensued with Mkhize.

“Engulfed with anger, Mkhize went to his home and returned to the two cousins with a knife in hand. He stabbed both men on the upper body, and fled the area and went into hiding.

“Charges of murder were opened at Greenwood Park SAPS for investigation.

“A thorough search for the suspect led the detectives three days later to the Bulwer area, more than 120km from Effingham, where Mkhize was hiding at a relative’s home.

“Mkhize was arrested and detained at Greenwood Park police station. A watertight docket was presented at court for successful prosecution.

“The court found the accused guilty of two counts of murder and sentenced him to 15 years' imprisonment for each count,” said Gwala.

TimesLIVE

Man who decapitated girlfriend in Kempton Park flat gets 23 years in jail

The high court in Johannesburg departed from imposing the prescribed sentence of life for murder on Tuesday when it handed a 23-year prison sentence ...
News
1 day ago

Man who hacked girlfriend and children to death gets six life terms

Nowa Makula, 32, had earlier been convicted of murdering his girlfriend and the children — three of whom he had fathered — in November 2020.
News
2 days ago

North West man gets 25 years in jail for murder and bakery truck robbery

A North West man who robbed a bakery truck and murdered one of the bakery's employees has been slapped with a 25-year prison sentence.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X