Brothers kill landlord relative for rent money, insurance — get life prison terms

A 64-year-old man who asked two brothers, who were related to him, to manage his tenants was bludgeoned to death — with greed being the motive.

The siblings also took out life policies on the man before the murder, said the National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame.

Gopolang Maoka (36) and Moleko Maoka (37) have now been sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court in the North West for the murder of Segwagwa Modiegi (64).

The brothers, who had lived in Kathu near Kuruman, were also ordered to serve 15 years for robbery.

“The accused were related to the deceased. Investigations revealed that the two were renting from the deceased and upon retirement, he moved to Seoding village, where they all originate from, and left his premises under their care,” said Mamothame.

“Among other things, they were responsible for collecting rental money from other tenants to send it to the deceased. Upon realising the amount of money accumulated from rentals, the two brothers, driven by greed, convinced each other to operate the business for themselves.

“The owner-relative was, however, an obstacle in their quest to own his business and they plotted to murder him.”