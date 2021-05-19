South Africa

2,355 new Covid-19 cases, 80 deaths recorded in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 19 May 2021 - 05:50
SA recorded 2,355 new Covid-19 cases and 80 pandemic-related deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
Image: GCIS

This means that there have now been 1,617,840 cumulative infections to date and 55,340 fatalities.

The new infections came from 32,397 tests, at a positivity rate of 7.26%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 32 were in Gauteng, 22 were in the Free State, nine were in the Western Cape, six were in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, and five were in KwaZulu-Natal. There were no deaths recorded in Mpumalanga, the North West or the Northern Cape in the past 24 hours.

According to Mkhize, 479,768 people had been vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme, using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The total vaccinated in phase two to date is 39,371. These vaccinations were with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine,” said Mkhize.

