2,355 new Covid-19 cases, 80 deaths recorded in 24 hours

The new infections came from 32,397 tests, at a positivity rate of 7.26%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 32 were in Gauteng, 22 were in the Free State, nine were in the Western Cape, six were in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, and five were in KwaZulu-Natal. There were no deaths recorded in Mpumalanga, the North West or the Northern Cape in the past 24 hours.

According to Mkhize, 479,768 people had been vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme, using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The total vaccinated in phase two to date is 39,371. These vaccinations were with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine,” said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE