Students publish Xhosa poetry book
Group want to keep their language alive
A group of isiXhosa students from Nelson Mandela University have published an anthology of Xhosa poems.
Umphanda Wolwazi, which means “barrel of knowledge”, consists of poetry from 34 students who are passionate about keeping their language alive...
