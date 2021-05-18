South Africa

Students publish Xhosa poetry book

Group want to keep their language alive

18 May 2021 - 08:59

A group of isiXhosa students from Nelson Mandela University have published an anthology of Xhosa poems.

Umphanda Wolwazi, which means “barrel of knowledge”, consists of poetry from 34 students who are passionate about keeping their language alive...

