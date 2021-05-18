Joburg woman survives ‘freezing’ night unconscious at farm after passing out on bike ride

A woman was found at a farm in Rietvlei, south of Johannesburg, after going missing during a bike ride on Sunday.

The woman apparently fell while out on a walk after the ride, and was unconscious for much of the night before she was found.

Nerina Rosemary Croeser announced on Sunday that her cousin, Kim Croeser, had gone missing, triggering a search for the 47-year-old.

On Monday, she posted that Kim had been found.

“They have found our cousin. She is dazed and confused in the hospital. Will let you guys know as soon as we know. Thank you so much for all your help,” she wrote.