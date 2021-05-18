In Durban, climate goals are bold - but its poor feel left behind

After heavy rains swept away Nomandla Nqanula's tin shack two years ago, she would pray whenever she saw clouds gathering over the fast-growing Quarry Road informal settlement in Durban.

But these days, a WhatsApp group on her smartphone pings with flood warnings and another city-designed app reminds her and 14 other residents to monitor flooding risks and river pollution near her home.

"When I wake up, I feel I have lots of work to do, to protect the river and also protect the people who live here," said the 33-year-old mother, standing outside her shack.

Nqanula is an "Enviro-Champ", a resident selected by the city in 2019 to help tackle pollution and climate-related shocks, from illegal dumping to river erosion and floods.

Seaside Durban, SA's third-largest city with more than 3 million people, is part of the C40 Cities Network, a group of nearly 100 large cities around the world working to drive faster action on climate change.

The cities have each committed to delivering climate action plans designed to turn the 2015 Paris Agreement to tackle climate change into an on-the-ground reality and, more recently, spur a green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.