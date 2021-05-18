South Africa

Excitement as mass vaccinations start

Elderly positive about taking their first jabs against Covid-19

By Penwell Dlamini and Promise Marupeng and Keletso Mkhwanazi - 18 May 2021 - 08:51

Pensioner Pule Koloko needed a brief explanation as he was hesitant to take the vaccine at Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston when he learned that he would be receiving the Pfizer jab and not the Johnson & Johnson jab as he had been expecting.

Koloko, 73, of Leondale in Ekurhuleni, had initially insisted that he would rather go home than take something he did not know before a chief pharmacist explained why the vaccination centre only had Pfizer jabs...

