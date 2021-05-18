Excitement as mass vaccinations start
Elderly positive about taking their first jabs against Covid-19
Pensioner Pule Koloko needed a brief explanation as he was hesitant to take the vaccine at Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston when he learned that he would be receiving the Pfizer jab and not the Johnson & Johnson jab as he had been expecting.
Koloko, 73, of Leondale in Ekurhuleni, had initially insisted that he would rather go home than take something he did not know before a chief pharmacist explained why the vaccination centre only had Pfizer jabs...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.