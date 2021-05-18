Eskom reduces load-shedding to stage 1 as ‘generation capacity improves’

Eskom announced on Tuesday afternoon that the evening’s planned load-shedding had been reduced from stage 2 to stage 1.

The rotational power cuts will be in place from 5pm to 10pm.

According to the entity, generation capacity had improved with an “additional generation unit returned to service during the day while another is expected to return later [on Tuesday]”.

Eskom said the outlook for the remainder of the week was expected to improve as teams worked to return more generators to service.

“Capacity unavailable due to breakdowns currently stands at 14,431MW while another 2,281MW is out on planned maintenance.

“We are currently experiencing high evening peaks, which is typical of the winter demand period. Should there be any further deterioration in generation capacity, load-shedding may be necessary, most likely between 5pm and 10pm during the winter period.”

