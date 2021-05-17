Zuma’s corruption trial postponed as he launches application for state prosecutor Billy Downer’s recusal

Former president Jacob Zuma will plead not guilty to corruption charges and he wants the state’s lead prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, out.

Zuma’s legal team will file papers on Wednesday in support of the objection against Downer leading the trial against him.

In the papers, Zuma will state reasons for calling for Downer’s recusal from the proceedings.

Zuma’s trial was expected to start on Monday in the Pietermaritzburg high court, but the court was informed that Zuma planned to object to Downer prosecuting him.

Zuma’s lawyer, advocate Thabani Masuku, told the court Zuma was ready to proceed with the trial and that his objection should not be seen as sign that he was stalling.

Judge Piet Koen said Zuma’s objection was being accommodated and postponed the proceedings to May 26 for the former president’s plea to be recorded in court.

The call for Downer to recuse himself will be dealt with after Zuma pleads.