Tshwane doctor confident the vaccine rollout will be a success

17 May 2021 - 14:43
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine on the first day of the second phase of the vaccine rollout in SA.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Although Tshwane experienced a slow start to the day as government launched phase 2 of its Covid-19 vaccination programme, health officials believe it will be smooth sailing going forward.

With a target of vaccinating 468 people over the age of 60 a day, Dr Mpho Shabangu is confident the programme will be a success.

Shabangu, the Gauteng health department’s primary healthcare manager in Tshwane, said on Monday it was all systems go.

“Yes, there have been challenges but we are overcoming them,” she said.

“We have been running intensive education campaigns. These include staff visiting old age homes and doing door-to-door visits. We have been speaking to the elderly, listening to their fears and explaining that the vaccines are safe.”

She said since their education campaign was launched, they had seen an increase in registrations.

“What has been difficult to overcome is the fake news that is being spread.

“Through further education campaigns we are confident we will reach our weekly target of 2,340 people.”

The aim is to vaccinate 300,000 people over the age of 60 in Tshwane.

Shabangu said of the city’s 10,000 health  workers, more than 8,000 had already been vaccinated.

“All our vaccine sites, which are located in Soshanguve, Eersterus, Hammanskraal, the CBD and Zithobeni in Bronkhorstspruit, are live and working well.

“We want to assure people the vaccines are safe and that there are enough vaccines for everyone.”

