Protesting artists blockade arts and culture department building

Creatives hurl strong insults at minister Mthethwa

A group of artists and creatives who were scheduled to visit the department of sport, arts and culture in Pretoria on Monday has been refused entry.



The group that recently ended its 60-day sit-in at the National Arts Council in Newtown, Johannesburg, was locked outside the building while a strong contingent of security guards and police stood in front of the department building. ..