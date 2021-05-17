ANC national officials must decide on disciplinary action today
Countdown to Ace's fate begins
Eyes are on the ANC’s national officials today as they are expected to decide on the disciplinary action to be taken against suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as his fight against his removal has spilled into the courts.
Magashule was recently slapped with a suspension by the governing party after he refused to step aside from his position along with other leaders who have been formally charged for corruption and other serious crimes...
