Clicks and Dis-Chem offering Covid-19 vaccines: what you need to know

SA pharmaceutical groups Dis-Chem and Clicks have announced plans to offer Covid-19 vaccines at their retail outlets.

On Monday, the country entered phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme which will see the elderly and people with comorbidities receiving their jabs.

Government will administer the two-shot Pfizer vaccines at 87 sites across the country.

The phase is set to take place until October 17.

Here is what you need to know:

Clicks to offer vaccinations at 47 sites

Clicks said it has received approval from the health department to offer vaccinations at 47 sites nationally, with a further 520 awaiting approval for registration.

The group’s chief commercial officer, Rachel Wrigglesworth, said Clicks pharmacies are well placed to support the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, subject to stock availability.