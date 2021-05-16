Police deployed to Khayelitsha after 11 die in a day of suspected revenge killings

Additional police have been deployed to Khayelitsha in the Western Cape after 11 killings were reported in a single day, provincial police said on Sunday.

Seven other people were wounded in a spate of shootings that occurred in the area on Saturday and all 18 incidents seem to be related, police said on Sunday.

The first murder to be reported occurred in the RR section where a man was shot dead on Saturday morning.

“The body of the first victim was found in Banzi Street, Site B, with several gunshot wounds, next to a firearm at 10.00am on Saturday. Police also found a substantial amount of cash [on the scene],” said police.