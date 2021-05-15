No increases for ministers, deputy ministers, premiers as salaries frozen

High-ranking political office bearers take home the same salaries this year, for the third year in a row.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off and gazetted the salaries this week.

This year, National Assembly speaker, the chair of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and the deputy president are entitled to a salary package of R2,825,470.

Each package is inclusive of a basic salary, which is 60% of the total package.

Below are the remunerations of members of the National Assembly and permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces:

R2,825,470 — Deputy president

— Deputy president R2,401,633 — Minister

— Minister R1 977 795 — Deputy minister

Parliament

R1,977,795 — The deputy speaker of the National Assembly and the NCOP deputy chairperson

— The deputy speaker of the National Assembly and the NCOP deputy chairperson R1,882,488 — House chairperson

— House chairperson R1,600,467 — Chief whip of the majority party; chief whip of the NCOP, president of the parliamentary counsellor; deputy president of the parliamentary counsellor and leader of the opposition

— R 1,495,755 — Chairperson of a committee

R1,346,232 — Deputy chief whip of the majority party; chief whip of the largest minority party and leader of a minority party

— Deputy chief whip of the majority party; chief whip of the largest minority party and leader of a minority party R1,249,236 — Whip

— Whip R1,137,933 — Member of the National Assembly and permanent delegate of the NCOP

Provincial legislatures

R2,260,409 — Premier

— Premier R1,977,795 — Member of executive council and speaker

— Member of executive council and speaker R1,600,467 — Deputy speaker

— Deputy speaker R1,495,755 — Chief whip of the majority party

— Chief whip of the majority party R1,346,235 — Chairperson of committees; leader of opposition and chairperson of a committee

— Chairperson of committees; leader of opposition and chairperson of a committee R1,266,567 — Deputy chairperson of the committees; deputy chief whip of majority party; chief whip of the largest minority party and leader of a minority party

— Deputy chairperson of the committees; deputy chief whip of majority party; chief whip of the largest minority party and leader of a minority party R1,137,933 — Parliamentary counsellor to a king or queen and whip

The president's salary, which is R2.99m, still needs to be accepted by parliament.

