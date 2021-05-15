Cape Town delighted to host the British and Irish Lions Tour

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato is delighted after the confirmation that the city will be one of the host cities for the British and Irish Lions rugby tour.

On Friday, Plato said the much-anticipated rugby tour had been confirmed. The British and Irish Lions return to SA after a 12-year absence. Their tour will include a Test match in Cape Town, which will be their first in the Mother City in 24 years.

“The City of Cape Town welcomes the official confirmation that the Mother City will be a host city for the upcoming British and Irish Lions Tour of SA,” said Plato.

“The British and Irish Lions together with SA Rugby yesterday [Thursday] concluded talks over the much-anticipated tour. The event had been uncertain due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.”

Plato waxed lyrical about the city being one of the world’s top event destinations.