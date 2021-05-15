Cape Town delighted to host the British and Irish Lions Tour
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato is delighted after the confirmation that the city will be one of the host cities for the British and Irish Lions rugby tour.
On Friday, Plato said the much-anticipated rugby tour had been confirmed. The British and Irish Lions return to SA after a 12-year absence. Their tour will include a Test match in Cape Town, which will be their first in the Mother City in 24 years.
“The City of Cape Town welcomes the official confirmation that the Mother City will be a host city for the upcoming British and Irish Lions Tour of SA,” said Plato.
“The British and Irish Lions together with SA Rugby yesterday [Thursday] concluded talks over the much-anticipated tour. The event had been uncertain due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.”
Plato waxed lyrical about the city being one of the world’s top event destinations.
“Cape Town is officially acknowledged as the world’s leading festival and events destination, with a proven track record of successfully hosting large showpieces. Adding this tour to an already impressive events calendar is fantastic for the city and our residents. We look forward to rolling out the red carpet for our World Cup champion Springboks and the visiting British and Irish Lions, who I hope will also take some time out to enjoy our beautiful city,” said Plato.
Plato said the Cape Town Stadium will host three matches with the Lions playing against the Stormers, the “SA Africa A team as well as the much-anticipated Test match against the Springboks in July”.
“Capetonians are sports lovers and their fondness for rugby is unmatched. Whether it’s blowing a vuvuzela to show their love for a favourite sports team, or dancing and cheering the loudest at the stadium, SA fans are among the most passionate in the world,’ said Plato.
“While we understand the current restrictions on spectators we hope that the sports minister will accept representations to allow a limited number of spectators in the stadium under strict safety conditions. This, we believe, is an event which rugby lovers should experience in person and it would be a memorable time not only for them but the players as well.
Plato said the city will work with SA Rugby and the Cape Town Stadium to ensure all health and safety protocols are in place to safeguard the players, officials and supporters if they are allowed on the ground.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.