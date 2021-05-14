South Africa

Variants first found in SA, India discovered in Americas, WHO expert says

By Reuters - 14 May 2021 - 13:15
Although they are more transmissible, there is no evidence the variants are more lethal, a World Health Organization expert said on Thursday.
Although they are more transmissible, there is no evidence the variants are more lethal, a World Health Organization expert said on Thursday.
Image: Picture: 123RF/lightwise

The four most worrying coronavirus variants have been detected in virtually all countries and territories of the Americas, but although they are more transmissible there is no evidence they are more lethal, a World Health Organization expert said on Thursday.

The vaccines that are being administered in the region do provide more protection against the variants, Jairo Mendez, a WHO infectious diseases expert said in a webinar by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

"What we still do not know is whether fully vaccinated people who do not become ill can still spread the virus to others. We have a lot to learn," Mendez said.

The newest variant, the B.1.617 variant first found in India, has been detected in cases in eight countries of the Americas, including Canada and the United States, he said.

One case is under investigation, and others with the variants were travelers in Panama and Argentina who had arrived from India or Europe. In the Caribbean, cases of the Indian variant have been detected in Aruba, Dutch St Maarten and the French department of Guadeloupe.

The B.117 prevalent in the United Kingdom has been found in cases reported in 34 countries or territories in the Americas, while the B.1.351 variant, most prevalent in SA, has been reported in 17.

Brazil's so-called Manaus variant P.1 has so far been detected in 21 countries, the WHO expert said.

"These variants have a greater capacity for transmission, but so far we have not found any collateral consequences," Mendez said. "The only worry is that they spread faster."

The variants are associated with higher mortality due to the increased number of cases of Covid-19 but not because the virus has mutated into a more lethal version, he said.

New variants will spread fast so don’t be complacent: Prof Abdool Karim

The Covid-19 variants detected in SA could spread “quite quickly” and no-one should become complacent, Prof Salim Abdool Karim warned on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Virus variants have an easy passage to SA

The identification of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus in SA must compel us to ask tough questions about what appears to be lax protocols as far ...
Opinion
3 days ago

'Worrying' rise of Covid-19 cases across SA, but third wave not here yet: health department

The rising number of Covid-19 cases across SA was "worrying", the health department said on Wednesday night - but the country wasn't yet in the ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X