There were vaccine queue jumpers but no widespread fraud, says Western Cape health head

Addressing the outrage on Thursday, Cloete said the majority of people who got vaccinated did so out of good faith and there was no attempt to wilfully override the system.

“I believe some individuals potentially took advantage of the situation and it's not widespread fraud,” said Cloete.

He said finding all those who faked their way into getting the vaccine would be difficult.

“It will be very difficult to investigate and find them in the bigger context of where we are now,” he added.

Cloete said the trial programme “widened its criteria” for eligibility ahead of the expiry of the trial, not the vaccine, on Saturday.

“The undertaking with Sisonke is that the vaccines that need to be used, need to be used by a certain date, and must be used for the criteria of the people that should be covered by the vaccines,” said Cloete.

“That is why the Sisonke announcement this week was, 'We have doses left and we encourage all healthcare workers to come forward’.

“If the date comes and there are vaccines that have not been used, according to the way any researcher does [their work], they have to reconcile and say, 'We’ve used these vaccines, the rest were not used.’ Then the vaccines need to be returned because they are officially 'research' vaccines.”

Watch the address below from the 49-minute mark: