South Africa

Rise in crimes ordinary people fear the most: hijackings and home robberies

By TimesLIVE - 14 May 2021 - 15:33
There were 372 more residential robberies reported from January to March compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday urged the police to step up their efforts to combat truck hijackings and attacks on courier vehicles, which have been prevalent in communities during the lockdown-driven boom in e-commerce.

Presenting the quarterly crime statistics for the first three months of this year, he said aggravated robberies such as carjacking increased by almost 5%.

“Carjacking took place mostly in formal and non-formal residences in the country’s townships, followed by suburbs in urban areas.

Cars of choice for criminals are sedans and hatchbacks, followed by panel vans and bakkies.
“Cars of choice for criminals are sedans and hatchbacks, followed by panel vans and bakkies.”

There were 372 more residential robberies reported in the current reporting period compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year, he said.

There were also 2.8% more robberies at non-residential places such as businesses, churches and schools during this reporting period.

“Police must step up their efforts in clamping down on truck hijackings, which recorded a double-digit percent increase,” said Cele.

He said 354 trucks or courier vans were targeted for their cargo, including food and appliances.

