Rise in crimes ordinary people fear the most: hijackings and home robberies

Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday urged the police to step up their efforts to combat truck hijackings and attacks on courier vehicles, which have been prevalent in communities during the lockdown-driven boom in e-commerce.

Presenting the quarterly crime statistics for the first three months of this year, he said aggravated robberies such as carjacking increased by almost 5%.

“Carjacking took place mostly in formal and non-formal residences in the country’s townships, followed by suburbs in urban areas.