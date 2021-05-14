MK vets scored millions from State Security Agency, Zondo inquiry hears

The ANC was on Friday yet again exposed for blurring the lines between party and the state.

This emerged during the evidence of a State Security Agency (SSA) operative testifying under the pseudonym of Dorothy at the inquiry.

According to Dorothy, the use of cash at the agency was opened up to abuse that sometimes benefited individuals who had done no work for the spy organisation.

Among these were ANC-aligned Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members who scored more than R2m in 2016 alone.

Dorothy, between March 2014 and September 2016, was personally involved in the withdrawal of R28m from SSA coffers which was used for various missions, some suspicious.