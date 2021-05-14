Anele 'Nelli' Tembe's family to launch foundation for young women

In the week when footage of an incident involving rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his late fiancée, Anele Tembe went viral - sparking speculation of violence in their relationship - her father has revealed that a foundation will be launched in her name to benefit young women.

Two videos of the same incident were released to media houses this week with one version showing AKA breaking through a door at his Bryanston, Johannesburg home behind which Nelli was hiding.

Another video in possession of TshisaLIVE, which is understood to be of the same incident, shows the rapper's home in disarray, with awards smashed and glass broken.

AKA can be heard narrating in the background, claiming Nelli had tried to jump off the balcony.

Nelli died last month after falling to her death apparently from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. The circumstances around her death remain under investigation.

Her father Moses told TshisaLIVE that the family had “decided not to speculate about police enquiry findings".