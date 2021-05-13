WATCH | Lesufi condemns violent act of parents against school principal
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the violent behaviour of a group of parents who are seen in the video throwing Laerskool Theresapark principal out of her office.
In the video a group of parents are seen at the Pretoria school carrying the principal who is still seated in her chair. A voice can be heard saying that the principal does not want to leave her office. As they try to put the chair down the principal falls on her face.
Lesufi said the parents’ behaviour was completely unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. He said parents had every right to be aggrieved if they believed that the principal was not working in the interests of the school, as alleged by the parents.
A group of angry parents allegedly threw the principal of Laerskool Thersapark, Pretoria out of her office @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/OITTTOrJ4I— Yoliswa Sobuwa (@YoliswaSobuwa) May 13, 2021
“However, no amount of grievances can justify the use of violence on any of our teachers. That is simply non-negotiable. Further, there are processes and procedures, in law, that parents can take when they are having problems with the principals. We cannot condone this unacceptable behaviour,” Lesufi.
Lesufi said the district management and the intervention team were dispatched to mediate the fracas between the principal and the parents.
“We are investigating the allegations that have been levelled against the principal and the school governing body. We will communicate the outcome thereof once the investigations are concluded. We are closely monitoring the situation and we are calling on parents to desist behaving in this fashion or else we will be left with no option but to take drastic steps. We urge the parents to direct the grievances to us and leave school children to learn,” Lesufi said.
