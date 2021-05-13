WATCH | Lesufi condemns violent act of parents against school principal

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the violent behaviour of a group of parents who are seen in the video throwing Laerskool Theresapark principal out of her office.

In the video a group of parents are seen at the Pretoria school carrying the principal who is still seated in her chair. A voice can be heard saying that the principal does not want to leave her office. As they try to put the chair down the principal falls on her face.

Lesufi said the parents’ behaviour was completely unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. He said parents had every right to be aggrieved if they believed that the principal was not working in the interests of the school, as alleged by the parents.