State has no money to expand TVET programme

Minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande says his department does not have additional funds to expand the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college sector.

Nzimande unpacked the department’s budget vote priorities for the 2021 financial year on Thursday afternoon.

He said the total budget for post school and training sector for 2021/2022 financial was just over R115bn and the budget for TVET college sector was R13bn.

“TVET college remains critical as we do not have additional funds to rapidly expand the sector. This is the sector that should be drastically expanded as it is very critical in proving the mid-level skills that the country is short of. Our focus will be into producing TVET college graduates who are work ready. We aim at also improving access to students and increase in students enrolment in TVET colleges will be constrained by the fiscal constraints that we actual have,” he said.

Nzimande said they had developed dedicated TVET lecture qualifications as one of the biggest challenges they are faced with are TVET colleges lecturers who are not suitable to be lecturing in the system.