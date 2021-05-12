Mashile 'did not use her influence to jump vaccine queue'

A series of tweets by media personality Lebo Mashile on her receiving the Covid-19 vaccine were met with condemnation and indignation by other Twitter users.

Most people were offended at what they viewed as Mashile "jumping" the vaccine queue, while others assumed she was being paid as an influencer, which is not the case.

SowetanLIVE reached out to non-profit organisation (NPO) African Alliance, which is working with Mashile, to find out how she got vaccinated and their association with her.

Tian Johnson of African Alliance said Mashile did not use her influence to jump the queue but the NPO used her influence to raise awareness of vaccination and to encourage people to get the jab.

“We as the Alliance leaned on Lebo to say because you had a track record of working with us for more than a year now, can you use your influence? Let's take people through the registration procedure on your Twitter account, let's take it to the consent form; did you have to consent? What did that look like?

“There’s a track record of us working with her. Our work is supported fully by the South African Medical Council. Since over a year ago they have known we are working with Lebo on communication; to use her platform to get people vaccinated because we knew that vaccine hesitancy is a problem.”

Johnson said that if he had the budget he would have paid influencers to get the message about the importance of getting vaccinated across. “We have to vaccinate because if we do not this virus is going nowhere. We are going to be in 2025 with Covid-19.”

Johnson said there has been a revised definition of healthcare workers in terms of the vaccination registration. And Mashile qualifies to be vaccinated under that expanded definition. “In terms of Sisonke, it’s not a traditional healthcare worker. Anyone who engages the community around health must be vaccinated.”