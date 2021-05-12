IEC names voter registration weekend in July

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced July 17-18 as the voter registration weekend for the up-coming local government elections.

On these days all 23,146 voting stations around the country will open from 8am to 5pm to assist new voters to register and existing voters to check and, where necessary, update their registration details, the IEC said on Wednesday.

In the lead-up to this weekend, the IEC will then embark on a nationwide voter education and awareness campaign to encourage all eligible voters to make sure they are ready to participate in the elections scheduled to be held on October 27 2021.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, there will only be one voter registration weekend. However, on-going voter registration will continue during working hours at local IEC offices until the proclamation of the elections.

In addition, registered voters will still be able to amend their registration details through the “Click, Check, Confirm” functionality on the IEC website.

This facility was introduced in 2018 and has been used by over 350,000 voters to update their details. Voters who have moved house since the last election as well as those with incorrect, incomplete or missing addresses are especially urged to update their details.

For one to register, they need to be at least 16 years old, a South African citizen and in possession of a valid South African ID – either a green barcoded ID book or a smartcard ID.

“Voters are reminded that they must be registered at a voting station in the ward in which they are ordinarily resident and must provide an address or detailed description of a place of residence. However, proof of address is not required for registration.

“Voters visiting a voting station in person to register or update their details are reminded that they must wear a mask or appropriate face covering and observe social distancing.

"Hand sanitizing facilities as well as stationery will be provided at each voting station. Voters wishing to bring their own pen are encouraged to do so even though pens will be provided and sanitized routinely,” said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela.

Eligible voters can check their current registration details on the IEC website or by sending an SMS with their ID number to 32810 at a cost of R1.