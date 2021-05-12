South Africa

Girl fighting for her life after a bullet hit her in class

12 May 2021 - 10:55

A grade 10 pupil  at Fusion Secondary School in Lotus Gardens, west of Pretoria, is fighting for her life after she was hit by a stray bullet on Tuesday morning.

According to the Educators’ Union of South Africa (Eusa) there was a shootout outside the school at about 11am on Tuesday...

