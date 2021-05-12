Free State man arrested for murder in Covid-19 relief fund queue and killing partner two months later

A Free State man accused of murdering two people — one his partner — and the attempted murder of a third person has appeared in court, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Tuesday evening.

According to Free State police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo, the offences allegedly happened between February and April.

“On February 22 about 1pm, Benjamin Mahasa and a female companion were queuing at Mandela Park complex, QwaQwa, to collect their monthly Covid-19 relief funds at the post office.

"[The suspect then] allegedly brought some people and forced them to join the queue in front of the victims. An argument ensued, which ended with both victims allegedly shot by the suspect. He fled the scene after the incident,” said Mbambo.