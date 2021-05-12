Fidelity security denies stealing from a cash depot
Cash-in-transit guard arrested after millions go missing
Neighbours of a Fidelity security guard who allegedly stole millions of rand from a cash depot have described him as a quiet man, saying they were shocked to learn of the alleged crime.
Josias Madimetja Lekgoathi’s neighbours in South Hills, southern Johannesburg, on Tuesday said Lekgoathi, 45, was a loving father to his daughter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.