South Africa

Fidelity security denies stealing from a cash depot

Cash-in-transit guard arrested after millions go missing

By Tankiso Makhetha and Peter Ramothwala - 12 May 2021 - 07:14

Neighbours of a Fidelity security guard who allegedly stole millions of rand from a cash depot have described him as a quiet man, saying they were shocked to learn of the alleged crime. 

Josias Madimetja Lekgoathi’s neighbours in South Hills, southern Johannesburg, on Tuesday said Lekgoathi, 45, was a loving father to his daughter. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X