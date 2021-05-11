Department plans language policy review
Pupils could write exams in their mother tongue in future
The department of basic education has announced its plans to review language policy to give pupils the opportunity to write exams in their mother tongue.
The department said in its annual performance plan for 2021/2022 that it will include an investigation into the use of multilingual question papers...
