New variants will spread fast so don’t be complacent: Prof Abdool Karim

The Covid-19 variants detected in SA could spread “quite quickly” and no-one should become complacent, Prof Salim Abdool Karim warned on Tuesday.

The national health department confirmed on Saturday evening that 11 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant — first recorded in the UK — had been detected in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, while four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant first recorded in India were detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Karim, a clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist, said the B.1.1.7 variant was a fast spreading variant and what was happening in the North West, the Northern Cape and the Free State was concerning.

Karim warned that the Free State and the Northern Cape could see “quite a lot of infectious quite quickly”, adding that super-spreader events would lead to fully fledged waves in the provinces.

He said “small flames” had to be put out before they became “raging flames”.