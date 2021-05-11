ANC Youth League's task team members to be kicked out

At least five members of the newly appointed ANC Youth League National Youth Task Team (NYTT) are set to be booted out of the structure after the ANC national executive committee (NEC) called for the removal of all overage members.



This comes after complaints from within the ANCYL that some of the 35-member task team had reached 35 years of age, which disqualified them from being members of the youth body...