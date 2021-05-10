Woman found dead in car partially submerged in Harties dam

A woman, believed to be about 39 years old, was found dead in her car which had plummeted into the Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday.

Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander said several people had called in, reporting a partially submerged car between the dam wall and the snake park.

NSRI rescue workers, police divers and the Hartbeespoort emergency medical services reported to the scene.

“On arrival on the scene NSRI rescue swimmers and police divers free dived under the wreck where the body of a female, believed to be aged 39, from Gauteng, was recovered from the vehicle,” said Crewe.

“The female was recovered to the shore where she was declared deceased by HEMS paramedics.”

Rescue workers were concerned that the woman may have been travelling with children as some toys were seen in her vehicle. A search in the waters around her vehicle ensued but it was later discovered that the woman had been travelling alone.

“It remains unclear the causes or when the vehicle went into the water,” Crewe said.

“The body of the deceased female was taken into the care of police and Gauteng government health forensic pathology services,” he added.

An inquest docket has been opened.

TimesLIVE