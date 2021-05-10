South Africa

SANDF-linked rifle among weapons recovered after house break-in on farm

By TimesLIVE - 10 May 2021 - 06:45
An assault rifle, a shotgun and an air pistol were recovered after they were stolen from a farm in Nuy, in the Breede River Valley.
An assault rifle, a shotgun and an air pistol were recovered after they were stolen from a farm in Nuy, in the Breede River Valley.
Image: SAPS

An assault rifle identified as SANDF property and a shotgun registered to a late estate, were among the weapons found after a suspect was arrested after a break-in at a farm in Nuy in Breede River Valley in the Western Cape.

Detectives from Worcester police, assisted by members from the Breede Valley K9 Unit, followed up leads on Friday following a housebreaking and theft case which occurred on the farm on May 2.

Three rifles were discovered by sniffer dogs shortly after the incident, however one 9mm Glock pistol was still missing, Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said.

“Investigation led the members to an address in Yssel Street in Riverview where a female suspect was arrested in possession of an assault rifle, a shotgun and an air pistol. The assault rifle was identified as SANDF property and the shotgun was registered to a late estate. The 9mm Glock pistol which is sought is yet to be recovered.

“The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance in Worcester on Monday to face charges for the possession of unlicensed and stolen firearms.”

TimesLIVE

Six robbery suspects and a bystander killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

Six gunmen who attempted to rob a butchery in northern KwaZulu-Natal and a bystander were killed in a shoot-out with police on Friday night.
News
1 day ago

40 illegal firearms confiscated in Gauteng this week alone

Gauteng police this week seized 40 illegal firearms and more than 480 rounds of ammunition during various operations.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X