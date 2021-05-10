South Africa

Man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

By TimesLIVE - 10 May 2021 - 06:36
A man travelling from Zimbabwe allegedly found with R11m worth of gold pieces in his luggage.
Image: 123RF.com/alexlmx

A 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Kempton Park regional court on Monday after being arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport with 23 pieces of gold — worth an estimated R11m — in his luggage.

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team made the arrest on Saturday, after the man, who was travelling from Zimbabwe, was requested to scan his luggage at the SA Revenue Service's custom section at international arrivals, police said in a statement.

“He allegedly failed to declare any items and did not have any permits or licences to be in possession or transport gold and the Hawks were called to effect the arrest and conduct further investigation.”

The preliminary investigation by the Hawks revealed that the suspect travelled from Harare in Zimbabwe to Johannesburg. The 23 pieces of gold were seized for further investigation. 

