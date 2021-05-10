IN PICS | Seven dead, N3 closed in both directions after fiery N3 pile-up
Seven people have been confirmed dead in a horror crash on the N3 highway.
By 7pm, the road between Estcourt and Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal was still closed after a fiery multiple-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon. Some of the vehicles caught alight, but firefighters managed to control the blaze after several hours.
According to KZN emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie, seven people were found dead in the smouldering wreckage.
Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said both the north and south lanes were closed after a tanker and bus collided after 3pm. He said their Nsele Emergency Services ambulance responded to reports that multiple vehicles were involved in the collision.
Initial reports suggested several people were in critical condition and about 44 other people had minor to serious injuries.
Mckenzie said two trucks — one a tanker carrying a hazardous chemical — were involved in the crash, as well as a bus and a light motor vehicle.
Though the blaze had been contained, the tanker was still smouldering and the heat from the fire was what was stopping the southbound lane from flowing.
Road Traffic Management Corporation provincial spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said traffic towards Durban had been diverted at Midway and towards Johannesburg at the R103.
Meanwhile social media is reacting to the crash:
#crash N3 north bound at Hidcote, KwaZulu-Natal. Bus and truck involved. All services on scene. Road closed both directions.. @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @EWNTraffic @netstartraffic @SALTruckers @MARIUSBROODRYK pic.twitter.com/hPBHbWIRWO— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) May 10, 2021
Bus and tanker fire on the N3 to JHB before the Hidcote turnoff. Both ways are currently CLOSED.— ECR Traffic (@ecrtraffic) May 10, 2021
Photo credit: @daleen_gerber #KZNTraffic pic.twitter.com/Q2qMBGT6Qi
16h34 10/05 #N3VehicleFireUpdate: N3 4 56.8 N #N3JoburgBound near Hidcote. 4 Vehicles involved. Total road closure. Please be cautious. pic.twitter.com/7cuTbKhsJa— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) May 10, 2021
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.