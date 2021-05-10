Former Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder dies in hospital

Former Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder died on Sunday evening, the corporation announced on Monday.

“Pierre passed away peacefully in hospital. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his wife, Jane, and children Margot and Jordan,” said Val Nichas, CEO of Spur Corporation.

Van Tonder shot himself at his Sea Point home a week ago.

He retired from the restaurant chain in December after spending almost four decades working his way up from a junior restaurant manager to MD and CEO.

He led Spur for 24 years as it expanded into 16 other countries and bought the steakhouse Hussar Grill and the RocoMamas burger chain and Nikoz brands.

Nichas said: “We thank everyone for their overwhelming support and prayers for Pierre over the past week. He was a much-loved friend and colleague to so many Spur employees and franchisees down the years.”

The corporation asked for privacy for his family.

Spur said under Van Tonder’s leadership, the group expanded from a small business of about 40 restaurants into a multi-brand group with more than 630 restaurants in 17 countries.

BusinessLIVE