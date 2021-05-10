South Africa

Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot'

By Staff Reporter - 10 May 2021 - 14:04
The guard allegedly loaded millions of rand into his vehicle and never returned to work. Stock photo.
The guard allegedly loaded millions of rand into his vehicle and never returned to work. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Konstantin Anikin

A Fidelity security guard who allegedly loaded millions of rand into the boot of his car and never returned to work was expected to appear in court for theft on Monday.

The 45-year-old guard was part of a three-man crew who started their daily duties with drop-offs and pickups from ATMs around Selby in Johannesburg on April 5.

“They returned to the company base at Edenvale with the remaining money,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase.

“One guard was dropped outside the entrance, the driver proceeded to park the armoured vehicle inside. The third crewman allegedly loaded the money bag in his private vehicle, left the premises without being searched and never returned to work.” 

A case of theft was reported to the Hawks who traced and arrested the suspect on Saturday.

His vehicle was also seized. 

The suspect was due to appear at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on a charge of theft of several million rand.

TimesLIVE

Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the slip

The woman accused of pulling off a brazen R4m theft from an SBV depot in Midrand by strolling off with cash stuffed in refuse bags inside a trolley ...
News
7 months ago

Guard 'who strolled off with R4m seen' in Soweto

The SBV security guard who vanished after allegedly stealing R4m from a cash depot was apparently seen at her sister's wedding in Soweto in December.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X