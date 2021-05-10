Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot'

A Fidelity security guard who allegedly loaded millions of rand into the boot of his car and never returned to work was expected to appear in court for theft on Monday.

The 45-year-old guard was part of a three-man crew who started their daily duties with drop-offs and pickups from ATMs around Selby in Johannesburg on April 5.

“They returned to the company base at Edenvale with the remaining money,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase.

“One guard was dropped outside the entrance, the driver proceeded to park the armoured vehicle inside. The third crewman allegedly loaded the money bag in his private vehicle, left the premises without being searched and never returned to work.”

A case of theft was reported to the Hawks who traced and arrested the suspect on Saturday.

His vehicle was also seized.

The suspect was due to appear at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on a charge of theft of several million rand.

TimesLIVE