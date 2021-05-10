ANC branches openly campaign for Magashule to stay
As the ANC was concluding its heated special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, several KwaZulu-Natal branches who mobilised themselves in support of suspended party secretary general Ace Magashule vowed to continue to openly campaign against the “step aside” rule for criminally charged leaders of the party.
Magashule is the highest ranking ANC leader to have been slapped with a suspension after refusing to leave his top post due to the fraud and corruption charges he faces relating to the Free State asbestos tender...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.