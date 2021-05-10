ANC branches openly campaign for Magashule to stay

As the ANC was concluding its heated special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, several KwaZulu-Natal branches who mobilised themselves in support of suspended party secretary general Ace Magashule vowed to continue to openly campaign against the “step aside” rule for criminally charged leaders of the party.



Magashule is the highest ranking ANC leader to have been slapped with a suspension after refusing to leave his top post due to the fraud and corruption charges he faces relating to the Free State asbestos tender...