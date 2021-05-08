South Africa

Veteran tax practitioner fined for failing to submit tax returns

08 May 2021 - 09:36
A seasoned tax practitioner has been fined R16,000 for failing to submit tax returns for four years.
A seasoned Western Cape tax practitioner has been fined R16,000 for failing to submit tax returns.

The Mossel Bay magistrate's court fined Ernest Looch, 74, on Tuesday. Looch entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state. He failed to submit tax returns for four years.

“Following a plea agreement with the state, Ernest Michael Looch was ordered to pay the state an amount of R16,000 in restitution as part of his sentence. Charges against Looch  were failure to submit his personal income tax return for the four-year period of 2013 to 2016 tax year,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

“The court said Looch should have known better as an expert in the field, he knows that all taxpayers have a legal duty to submit their tax returns and to pay their taxes that are due. Failing to do so, harms all, the court order read.”

