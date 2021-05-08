Vaccine tourism: South Africans cross border to Zimbabwe for Covid-19 jab

Zimbabwe has so far authorised the use of four Covid-19 vaccines: China's Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, Russia's Sputnik V and Covaxin from India.

Sinopharm and Sinovac’s vaccines account for the bulk of shots given in Zimbabwe, which has so far inoculated 478,174 people.

Grant Evans, a local businessman in Zimbabwe, decided to bring over his extended SA family who are not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccine in SA.

“The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is slow in SA, and my extended family in Cape Town needed to get vaccinated. We made a decision to bring them to Zimbabwe to get vaccinated. The private clinics in Zimbabwe are charging foreign nationals $70 for both jabs, we are happy to pay and it sounds reasonable,” said Evans.

The idea of vaccine tourism in Zimbabwe spiked a debate on social media with many people responding to a tweet to come to Zimbabwe to get inoculated.

@sharonmufaro posted: “Today I came across some tourists who came to Zimbabwe specifically to get vaccinated and they are happy to pay for the jab. To say I was amazed is an understatement.”

@Thatorale commented: “Limpopo and Zim are not that far apart. This sounds like a plan.”

@XNdimba tweeted: “Credit where it’s due. You guys clearly got this right. It’s highly politicised in SA — it’s an opposition party playground. They push conspiracies, calling them 'ideology'.”

TimesLIVE