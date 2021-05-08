Lindani Myeni was a 'victim of a racist-inspired war' — KZN MEC Nkonyeni

The US is a nation that “promises big dreams in appearance, but in essence has racial categories for those dreams”, KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni said on Saturday.

Speaking at the emotionally-charged funeral of slain former rugby player Lindani Myeni in Empangeni, Nkoyeni said the unmitigated state power resting in the hands of white police officials in the US reflected “a microcosm of that country’s attitude towards other countries, that it exports war and misery in return for minerals”.

“The American police did not only kill a father, son, an uncle, a brother, an exceptional sportsman, but they also killed a cultural activist from whom they could have benefited immensely given the cultural deficiencies with racist undertones prevalent today in the USA.

“The death of Lindani Myeni must not be seen as just another isolated racist and systemic incident, it should be viewed within the context of the USA’s politics of domination and racially motivated exclusions, an unwritten policy that criminalises blackness,” she said.

Myeni, a former club rugby player from KwaZulu-Natal, was shot dead by Hawaii police in an altercation last month after police responded to an alleged “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.