Lindani Myeni's widow Lindsay thanks government, wants citizenship to settle in SA

The wife of the late Lindani Myeni, Lindsay, has expressed gratitude to the SA government for its support and giving her husband's name justice.

Lindani, a former rugby player from KZN, was shot dead by Hawaii police in an altercation last month after police responded to an alleged “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.

His memorial service took place in Empangeni on Thursday and his funeral is set to take on Saturday.

Lindsay, who is a US citizen, said the SA government was “overwhelmingly supportive”.

“The US government has not given any support, not even a comment, nothing. The mayor in Honolulu also has no response. He knows the police department is in trouble, so I am guessing there’s not much for him to say without making them look bad,” said Lindsay.

“We are still suing the Honolulu police department and we are waiting for them to give back his [Lindani's] cellphone, his clothes and headband.”