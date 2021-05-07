Justice department on its way to turning around performance, DG says

The justice and constitutional development department is well on its way to turning around its performance, director-general (DG) advocate Doctor Mashabane said on Friday.

In November last year, the portfolio committee on justice was so concerned about the declining performance of the department that it wanted the Public Service Commission (PSC) to assist the underperforming department to get its house in order.

In the 2019/20 financial year, the department underspent its budget by R754m. It incurred irregular expenditure of R800m and only achieved 51% of the targets it set for itself.

Its performance in the first quarter of the 2020/21 year was at 45%.

Mashabane was appointed DG in February this year, and on Friday outlined the department’s plans to turn around its performance.