South Africa

Secretary-general defies step-aside rule, flouts restrictions placed on him

Calls for Ace to be disciplined for causing rifts in the ANC

07 May 2021 - 07:26
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

There are mounting calls for beleaguered ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to face disciplinary action for sowing division ahead of the ANC's top brass meeting this weekend.

Magashule, who was suspended from his position for refusing to obey the “step-aside” rule, defied the party's restrictions which barred him from representing the ANC in any capacity, and instead announced that he had "suspended" President Cyril Ramaphosa...

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
