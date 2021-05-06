Uncapped Wi-Fi for R89 a month? Government funding helps Gauteng start-up aim for this goal

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of the department of science and innovation, is funding a Gauteng-based start-up that is developing an antenna-based internet solution for low-income communities.

FibrePoynt (Pty) Ltd plans to deliver a system at a lower cost than currently possible.

The agency explained that FibrePoynt enables the rollout of fixed wireless broadband network without trenching underground fibre in the last-mile connection to homes — reducing infrastructure costs by more than 50%.

To roll it out to individuals, the company launched HomePoynt, a derivative product spun out of its core wireless technology.

HomePoynt is described as a last-mile connectivity solution that has the potential to bring down internet costs to as low as R89 a month for uncapped Wi-Fi.

“The technology has been developed with a key focus on townships, peri-urban and small towns thus closing digital divide in underserved areas. HomePoynt connects users to broadband core networks in a peer-to-peer set-up and provides wireless internet service for homes and public areas, where there is already backhaul coverage but no end-user access.”